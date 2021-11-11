Report: Panthers to meet with Cam Newton

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2021, 10:10 AM EST
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is going to miss at least a month with a right shoulder injury and that led to a question for head coach Matt Rhule about whether the team would explore bringing Cam Newton back.

Rhule said the team will “obviously explore any and all options” while saying he wouldn’t get into “hypotheticals” about Newton in particular. Word on Thursday is that Newton is on the radar in Carolina, however.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports that Newton will meet with Rhule, Panthers owner David Tepper, and vice president of football operations and senior advisor to the owner Steven Drummond on Thursday. Tepper and Drummond were part of the organization when Newton last played a game for the Panthers in 2019. Rhule and General Manager Fitterer had been hired by the time Newton was released in 2020 after attempts to trade him were unsuccessful.

Newton has not played for anyone since being released by the Patriots ahead of the start of the regular season. P.J. Walker is currently set to start for the Panthers with Darnold out of the picture.

  6. Why not? It makes sense and it is not like Cam hasn’t played a down of football in 6 years. Doesn’t hurt to kick the tires…

  7. Despite all the criticism he received Cam at his peak was a very good if unorthodox QB. His battering ram fullback/quarterback style of play of course diminish his longevity. And unfortunately I didn’t see him improve his passing game substantially enough that it would make up for when his biggest strengths such as his size, speed, and willingness to be battering ram was no longer effective.

    He is however a former league MVP who lead his team to a superbowl appearance. He has seen tons of defenses….though in my opinion he doesn’t read them as well as a QB of his experience and talent level should. I guess the biggest issue would be how he handles not being the undisputed QB1 on a team that was his unquestionably his team for years. Could he handle sitting on the bench for multiple stretches?

  9. Happy that they are talking and I hope that we can come to some type of agreement. He has the ability to come in and help this team even under a limited game plan while he learns the system.

  14. Cam is washed up – there is a reason BB gave him the boot and NO ONE signed him for 10+ weeks.

  15. If Cam’s ready to put together some good games, the job may be his for the rest of the year. Sam isn’t really tearing it up with his new team.

  16. For a backup sure but to start? Not going to make a whole lot of difference to the Panther’s record whether he or PJ Walker is the starter.

    Plus with Walker while he might well suck he could surprise everyone and rise to the occasion while Cam is what he is at this point and not ever going to be better than the lousy QB he was with the Pats last season

  17. At least they know with Cam, since he finally got around to doing the right thing, He won’t be missing games with Covid like the liar in Green Bay who has hurt his team.

  19. I was certainly disappointed with what Cam brought to the QB position at NE, but he seems like a good dude. I hope that he can find success somewhere.

