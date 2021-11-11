Report: Panthers to meet with Cam Newton

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is going to miss at least a month with a right shoulder injury and that led to a question for head coach Matt Rhule about whether the team would explore bringing Cam Newton back.

Rhule said the team will “obviously explore any and all options” while saying he wouldn’t get into “hypotheticals” about Newton in particular. Word on Thursday is that Newton is on the radar in Carolina, however.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports that Newton will meet with Rhule, Panthers owner David Tepper, and vice president of football operations and senior advisor to the owner Steven Drummond on Thursday. Tepper and Drummond were part of the organization when Newton last played a game for the Panthers in 2019. Rhule and General Manager Fitterer had been hired by the time Newton was released in 2020 after attempts to trade him were unsuccessful.

Newton has not played for anyone since being released by the Patriots ahead of the start of the regular season. P.J. Walker is currently set to start for the Panthers with Darnold out of the picture.