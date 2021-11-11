Report: Rams put in waiver claim on Josh Reynolds

Getty Images

Josh Reynolds is now a member of the Lions, but he reportedly could have returned to the Rams if things had played out differently this week.

The Lions claimed Reynolds after he asked for and received his release from the Titans earlier this week. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Rams also put in a claim for Reynolds, but the Lions are No. 1 in the waiver order so they didn’t get a chance at a reunion.

Bringing back a familiar face would have helped the Rams flesh out a receiving corps that’s been thinned out recently. Jacob Harris and Tutu Atwell have gone on injured reserve in the wake of DeSean Jackson‘s release, but the team will have to look elsewhere for an addition to the group.

Reynolds spent the last four seasons with the Rams before joining the Titans this offseason. He had 10 catches for 90 yards before getting cut this week.