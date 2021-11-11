Report: Ravens expect Sammy Watkins to play against Dolphins

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is officially questionable to play Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. However, the Ravens are anticipating Watkins will be in uniform for the game, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Watkins is expected to play against Miami after missing the last three games due to a thigh injury.

Watkins was a full participant in practice for Baltimore on Wednesday.

If Watkins does play, it will be the first time all season that Lamar Jackson has had his top three wide receivers active for a game. Rashod Bateman missed the first five games of the season on injured reserve due to a groin injury while Watkins has missed the last three.

Watkins has 18 catches for 292 yards in his five games played for Baltimore this season.