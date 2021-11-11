Russell Wilson feels “pretty dang close” to 100 percent

Getty Images

The Seahawks haven’t officially activated Russell Wilson from injured reserve yet, but it’s certainly looking like he will be on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Seattle’s starting quarterback usually speaks to the media on Thursday and that slot was taken by Wilson this week. Wilson said that he began throwing less than a day after having the pin removed from his right middle finger in a bid to get back on the field as soon as possible and that the process has gone well

“I feel great. I feel really close. I’m not 100 percent yet but I’m pretty dang close,” Wilson said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT.

Wilson said he’s somewhere between 90 and 100 percent, which should be more than enough for him to get back into the lineup for the first time since Week Five.