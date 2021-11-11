Saints put Payton Turner on IR, activate Nick Vannett

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Payton Turner will miss at least the next three games.

Turner was placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday. He had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury.

The Saints picked Turner in the first round this year and he’s played in five games this season. He has 12 tackles and a sack.

New Orleans filled Turner’s roster spot by activating tight end Nick Vannett off of injured reserve. He hurt his knee in August and was supposed to miss around a month, but he has been out for the entire season to this point. Vannett signed with the Saints as a free agent this offseason, so he’ll make his debut with the team whenever he gets into the lineup.