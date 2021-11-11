Scott Fitterer: Went back and forth, but one-year deal best for us and Cam Newton

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fittterer had been in the job a couple of months when the team decided to release quarterback Cam Newton in 2020 and there didn’t seem to be much chance that they’d be reuniting a little more than a year later when that move was made.

The NFL works in strange ways sometimes, however. After signing Teddy Bridgewater to replace Newton and trading for Sam Darnold to replace Bridgewater, the Panthers brought Newton back on Thursday as a result of Darnold’s right shoulder injury.

Newton agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million and Fitterer told reporters on Thursday that there was discussion of a longer deal before the decision was made that this was the best route to go.

“The one year was the one that best fit us, as well as Cam at this time,” Fitterer said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

Both the size of the contract and Fitterer’s comments made it clear that Newton is in Carolina to play as soon as possible. P.J. Walker is still expected to start against the Cardinals, but the G.M. didn’t rule out Newton getting into Sunday’s game.