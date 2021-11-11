T.Y. Hilton out of non-contact jersey at Colts practice

Getty Images

It’s looking like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be back in the lineup for the Colts this weekend.

Hilton was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and he has continued to make his way through the concussion protocol. He practiced Thursday and Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that he was not wearing the non-contact jersey that he was wearing during the first practice of the week.

Hilton missed the first five games of the season with a neck injury and then hurt his quad in his Week Six return. He missed Week Seven and then got concussed against the Titans in Week Eight. He caught six passes for 96 yards in between the injuries.

Holder also noted that right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) was participating after sitting out on Wednesday, but cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) remained out.