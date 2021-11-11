The Week 12 Rams-Packers game just got more interesting

Getty Images

The return by the Rams to Lambeau Field already stood out as one of the most intriguing games of Week Twelve. That game has gotten a lot more intriguing.

With Beckham, who meandered through various top choices over the course of the past seven days, ultimately picking the Rams over the Packers, the cheeseheads likely will be letting Beckham hear it on November 28. And the Packers will have a little extra motivation to stick it to L.A.

The Rams, who play the 49ers on Monday night, will have 13 days to get ready for the trip to Green Bay, thanks to a Week 11 bye. That means even more time for coach Sean McVay to plan for the best way to use OBJ against the Packers, one of the other top contenders for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Other games that stand out on the schedule for the OBJ Teddy KGB Rams include the Cardinals in Week 14 (on Monday night), the Seahawks in Week 15, a trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings in Week 16, a game at the Ravens in Week 17, and a season-ending visit from the 49ers.