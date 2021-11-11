Thursday Night Football: Sammy Watkins is active

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins returns to action after missing the past three games with a thigh injury. Thus, it marks the first time this season that quarterback Lamar Jackson will have his top three receivers active for the same game.

Rashod Bateman missed the first five games of the season on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Watkins has 18 catches for 292 yards in his five games this season.

Receiver James Proche II, running back Latavius Murray (ankle), safety Ar'Darius Washington, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) are the Ravens’ inactives.

The Dolphins’ inactives are defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe), safety Sheldrick Redwine, linebacker Darius Hodge, offensive lineman Greg Little and tight end Hunter Long.

Tua Tagovailoa is active, but he will not start. He will serve as Jacoby Brissett‘s backup for a second consecutive week as the former first-round choice recovers from a broken middle finger on his throwing (left) hand.