49ers’ 23-34 record at Levi’s Stadium among worst home-field records ever

Getty Images

Home-field advantage has disappeared in the NFL, and that’s particularly evident in San Francisco — or Santa Clara, more accurately — where the 49ers are about as bad as any team has ever been on its home field.

Since moving into Levi’s Stadium in 2014, the 49ers are 23-34 in regular-season games there. According to the Associated Press, that home-field advantage ranks 73rd among 76 different stadiums where at least 25 home games have been played since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The only stadiums with a worse home-ream record than the 49ers’ .404 winning percentage at Levi’s Stadium are the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (.400), the Colts at the Hoosier Dome (.400) and the Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium (.393).

If the 49ers lose at home against the Rams on Monday night, they’d fall to a .397 winning percentage at Levi’s Stadium. And if they lose to the Rams and then lose their next home game, Week 12 against the Vikings, the 49ers will fall to a .390 winning percentage at Levi’s Stadium, which would be the worst ever.