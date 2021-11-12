Andy Reid: Clyde Edwards-Helaire “probably a stretch” to play on Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last four weeks with a sprained MCL.

But it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be ready to play in Kansas City’s matchup against Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football.

While Andy Reid didn’t rule Edwards-Helaire out for Week 10, the head coach wasn’t entirely optimistic either.

“We’ll see,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “He worked all week. It’s probably a stretch.”

In his second season out of LSU, Edwards-Helaire has 304 yards rushing and eight receptions for 61 yards with two touchdowns this season. He rushed for 100 yards in consecutive games against the Chargers and Eagles before suffering the injury against the Bills in Week Five.

The Chiefs don’t have to make a decision on activating Edwards-Helaire off injured reserve for another two weeks.

Reid also told reporters that offensive linemen Mike Remmers (knee) and Lucas Niang (ribs) are out for Sunday’s game, which makes Andrew Wylie the expected starter at right tackle. Wylie has started 35 games for Kansas City since 2018.