Brandon Scherff, William Jackson III set to return for WFT

The Washington Football Team is coming back from a bye week against the Buccaneers this Sunday and they’re set to welcome a couple of starters back to the lineup.

Neither right guard Brandon Scherff nor cornerback William Jackson III have injury designations for the game. Scherff has not played since Week Four due to a knee injury and Jackson has missed the last two games because of his own knee issue.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi may also return to action. He’s listed as questionable after sitting out of the last three games with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (illness, concussion), and defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) will not be in the lineup against Tampa. Wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee) and tight end Sammis Reyes (hip) are considered questionable to face the NFC South club.