Brian Burns questionable for Panthers this weekend

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns‘ run-in with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made for some headlines this week, but a more pressing matter for Carolina is whether Burns will be able to play against the Cardinals this Sunday.

Burns left last Sunday’s game after Jones grabbed his ankle after fumbling the ball and twisted him to the ground, but was able to return before being helped off the field in the fourth quarter. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and got in a limited session on Thursday before being bumped up to full participation on Friday.

Burns, who is listed with a foot injury, has a questionable tag for Sunday. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who recovered the fumble Burns caused last week, is also listed as questionable. He’s dealing with a knee injury.

Cornerbacks Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe) and Rashaan Melvin (hand) have been ruled out.