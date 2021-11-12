Broncos “strongly encourage” fans to wear masks in all indoor areas

Getty Images

As the cold-weather months commence, the COVID pandemic could be entering yet another new wave.

In Colorado, it is. And the Broncos have encouraged paying customers to act accordingly.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases locally, the Denver Broncos are strongly encouraging fans to follow the latest guidance from the City of Denver and State of Colorado by wearing masks throughout all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High beginning with Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement issued on Friday. “Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be strongly encouraged for all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High. These include, but are not limited to, the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, all concourses, Guest Services locations, club and suite levels. The recommendation comes as a response to increased COVID-19 cases in the state and the rising capacity of COVID-19 patients within local healthcare systems.”

It’s not a mask mandate, at least not yet. That could change. And it makes sense to watch how things unfold in other NFL cities as infection rates, which had been dropping since the summer surge, rise again.