Bruce Arians hopes Chris Godwin practices Friday, plays Sunday

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has missed practice the last two days because of a foot injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Head coach Bruce Arians made an appearance on WDAE on Friday morning and said that the hope is that Godwin is able to practice on Friday. If that’s the case, a decision on Sunday will be based on how his foot reacts to the return to work.

“We hope Chris Godwin will do something today, but he was injured on a play against the Saints,” Arians said. “It’ll be a game time decision based on how sore he will be after today”

Antonio Brown is set to miss his third straight game with an ankle injury, but the Bucs designated Scotty Miller for return from injured reserve this week so he could help fill in for any missing wideouts this weekend.