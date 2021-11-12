Bucs place Rashard Robinson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed cornerback Rashard Robinson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Tampa Bay already had ruled him out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The team did not announce a corresponding move, leaving its roster at 52 players.

Robinson has played five games with no starts this season, seeing action on 14 defensive snaps and 64 on special teams. He has two tackles. The Bucs signed Robinson on Oct. 19 after a run of injuries at the position.

Robinson entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He also has played games for the Cowboys and Jets.