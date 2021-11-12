Cam Newton: “Irrelevant” how first stint with Panthers ended

Getty Images

Cam Newton met the media on Friday for the first time since returning to the Panthers and the quarterback said he was “still floating” about the chance to return to the team that made him the first overall pick of the 2011 draft.

Newton remained with the team through the 2019 season, but was released in March 2020. That move was made a couple of months after head coach Matt Rhule was hired and Newton was asked if he spoke to Rhule about the way things played out in the past.

Newton said it was “irrelevant” whether there was a disconnect in the past and that he had an “unbelievable conversation” with Rhule about the coach’s expectations for him in his second tour of duty with the Panthers.

“To hell with feelings. It will be the biggest right [of a] wrong by winning games,” Newton said.

Newton may not get into this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but it shouldn’t be long before he’s given the chance to try to win some more games for the Panthers.