Chris Carson won’t return this week, but Russell Wilson is good to go

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson called his surgically repaired right middle finger “pretty dang close” to 100 percent. Wilson, who had surgery Oct. 8, will return Sunday after missing three games with his injury.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday that Wilson is good to go.

“He had a terrific week. He really did,” Carroll said. “You could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn’t hold anything back, and he finished great the last couple of days. He’s ready to go.”

The Seahawks also anticipate activating receiver Dee Eskridge from injured reserve. That will necessitate two corresponding moves Saturday to get Wilson and Eskridge back on the 53-player roster.

Eskridge has not played since the season opener when he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Running back Chris Carson, though, won’t return to action this week after getting back on the practice field Wednesday.

“He did not practice today, and we’ve made the decision that we’re going to hold him out this week,” Carroll said. “He worked hard on Wednesday, Thursday. It’s just we don’t feel like it’s time yet, so we’re going to keep him out.”

Carson played the first four games and gained 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve with a neck injury Oct. 15, and he missed the past four games.

Carroll said Carson didn’t have a setback this week.

“Just don’t think that it’s time to do it,” he said. “He just hasn’t had enough time to really evaluate it. He had two good, hard days. Just didn’t quite clear it enough. He’s dying to play and all that, but we just need to make sure that we’re doing the right thing. So we’re going to take care of him this week and see what happens next week.”