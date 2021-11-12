Cowboys rule out Tyron Smith

Getty Images

So much for the Cowboys giving left tackle Tyron Smith one more day to practice before deciding his availability for Sunday. The Cowboys ruled out Smith only hours after coach Mike McCarthy said the team hadn’t ruled out the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Terence Steele will start for Smith for a second consecutive week.

“He’s progressing,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Smith on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “We’ll get him back [at some point]. I think that we’ll have better line play period — I really do — than we had last week just from the awareness of what happened to us last week in the offensive line.”

Smith, though, has a bone spur in his ankle, which won’t go away without surgery.

The Cowboys added third-string quarterback Will Grier to the practice report with a knee injury that limited him. Grier received a questionable designation, but with Dak Prescott back healthy, Grier won’t dress anyway.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) also is questionable after a limited practice Friday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) do not have designations. Elliott returned to a full practice Friday, while Cooper remained limited.