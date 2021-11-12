David Bakhtiari doubtful for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Packers activated left tackle David Bakhtiari off the physically unable to perform list Thursday. It appears, though, that Bakhtiari will need another week of practice before making his 2021 debut.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Bakhtiari is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Bakhtiari did not have a setback in his return from the ACL he tore in Week 16 of last season.

“Just part of the process,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Elgton Jenkins has started six games at left tackle, with Yosh Nijman starting the other three in Bakhtiari’s absence.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.