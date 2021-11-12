James Robinson will be questionable for Jaguars-Colts

Getty Images

Running back James Robinson missed last week’s win over the Bills with his heel injury. But he has a shot at being back on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Colts.

Head coach Urban Meyer said in his Friday morning press conference that Robinson will be listed as questionable for Week 10. Meyer mentioned that Robinson took about 12 plays in Thursday’s practice. He did not participate on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

Even if Robinson is active on Sunday, Meyer said running back Carlos Hyde should have a role.

“We’re going to mix in Carlos for sure,” Meyer said.

Hyde started last week’s win, taking 21 carries for 67 yards. The veteran running back has 207 rushing yards on 54 carries plus nine receptions for 60 yards in 2021.

In seven starts, Robinson has 482 yards rushing with five touchdowns along with 18 receptions for 133 yards.

Meyer also mentioned that he expects quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and left tackle Cam Robinson (back) to be fine for Sunday. While Lawrence had to miss some time in last week’s game, he said Wednesday that his ankle was feeling better than he anticipated.