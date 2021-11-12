James Smith-Williams named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has named Washington Football Team defensive end James Smith-Williams as this week’s Community MVP.

Smith-Williams joined Washington Spirit soccer player Andi Sullivan in buying gifts for more than 450 children whose families have been impacted by domestic violence. The effort, which was organized by Set The Expectation and D.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will continue over the next month and Washington D.C. residents are invited to join the two athletes in helping children in the area.

“I am honored and excited to be named the NFLPA Community MVP for this week,” Smith-Williams said in a statement. “Being able to use my platform to help families and children who have been displaced during the holidays because of domestic violence means the world to me.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Smith-Williams’ foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.