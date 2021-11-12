John Harbaugh: We weren’t prepared, and that’s on me

Getty images

The last time the Ravens played the Dolphins in Miami, Baltimore won, 59-10. This time, it didn’t quite go the same way.

After a 22-10 loss to Miami on Thursday night, Ravens coach John Harbaugh took the full blame for the outcome.

“Hats off to the Dolphins,” Harbaugh told reporters. “They played a very good football game. Outcoached us, outplayed us, and won the football game. So bottom line is this falls squarely on me as the head coach. We were not not prepared the way we need to be prepared. Our schemes weren’t up to snuff. And we weren’t prepared to execute the way we needed to. So that’s it. Not on one player. Our players played their hearts out. They worked hard all week. They did everything we could to be prepared, and just weren’t ready. That’s on me.”

Baltimore fell to 6-3 on the season. If 5-3 Pittsburgh beats the Lions on Sunday, the Steelers will move into a tie for first place in the AFC North.

Not long ago, it seemed like the Ravens would run away with the division. Now, they’re in a fight.

They get some extra time for their next game, a trip to Chicago to face the Bears. The final seven games include two against the Steelers, two against the Browns, and matchups against the Packers, Rams, and Bengals. Thus, the Ravens have their work cut out for them, if they have designs on punching a ticket to the postseason that previously seemed like a foregone conclusion.