Josh Reynolds excited about being a top target for the Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was claimed on waivers by the Lions and there are some players who would see that as a negative development given Detroit’s 0-8 record this season.

Reynolds isn’t frowning about the turn of events, though. He asked the Titans to let him go because he wasn’t seeing much playing time and he said on Thursday that he was excited to hear that the Lions claimed him because it gives him a chance to be a lead receiver for the first time in his career.

“Oh man, it’s what I came for,” Reynolds said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I’ve been preparing my whole career for it, preparing like I was a starter regardless of whether I wasn’t or not, and hoping it’s time to have it pay off. That’s what I’m excited for.”

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason. If Reynolds shows he’s capable of handling an expanded role in Detroit, this offseason could bring even better opportunities for the future.