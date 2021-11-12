Mike Shula will call plays for the Broncos with Pat Shurmur out

Getty Images

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. The team announced quarterbacks coach Mike Shula will assume Shurmur’s duties with input from the rest of the offensive coaching staff.

Shula has served as offensive coordinator for three teams over 11 seasons. He held the title with the Bucs from 1996-99, with the Panthers from 2013-17 and with the Giants from 2018-19. Shula was Alabama’s head coach from 2003-06.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, a candidate for the TCU head coaching job, also has NFL experience as an offensive coordinator.

Head coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos do not expect any coaches who typically coach from the sideline to move to the coaching booth.

Shurmur is vaccinated and can return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The Broncos have placed four players — quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Justin Strnad and offensive guard Austin Schlottmann — on the COVID-19 reserve list since Sunday. Fangio said all four players are vaccinated and had breakthrough positives.

Lock is expected back Monday, Fangio said.