No Rob Gronkowski or Antonio Brown for Buccaneers

The two-week break arising from the bye week didn’t enhance the availability of two key members of the Tampa Bay offense.

Receiver Antonio Brown remains out with an ankle injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed four games with a rib injury before playing in Week Eight, will miss the Week 10 game at Washington with a back problem.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson also is out for the game, with a hamstring issue.

The Bucs still have plenty of weapons, even with receiver Chris Godwin a game-time decision due to a foot injury. With the Bucs a sure thing to make it to the playoffs (and now they won’t), the smart move is to let anyone who is banged up get healthy in anticipation of the playoff run to come.