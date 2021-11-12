Packers anticipate Aaron Rodgers being cleared to play, starting Sunday

Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers still on the COVID-19 reserve list, Jordan Love has taken all the first-team reps at practice this week. But everyone, including Love, expects Rodgers to return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Rodgers still has a hurdle to clear. He is eligible to return Saturday, having served the required 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players, but must be asymptomatic and have a team doctor clear him.

Rodgers even conceded earlier this week that there is a “small possibility” he won’t play.

So while the Packers anticipate Rodgers returning, they won’t know for sure until Saturday when they will have to activate him back to the active roster.

“Yeah, but you know, a lot of things happen,” coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. “So just like we told Jordan, you have to be ready to go, and if that’s the route we’ll go, he’ll be ready.”

Rodgers has stayed engaged in the meetings this week, participating virtually. Love called it a “weird” week but “a really good one for me.”

“It felt like he was here despite not having him in practice and whatnot,” Love said. “Obviously, the plan is for Aaron to be back Saturday, so he’ll be going.”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3, so his last team practice was 14 days ago. He has worked out on his own since. LaFleur said Saturday’s practice will be “pretty much the same” as a normal Saturday practice, but he has talked to Rodgers about “what he needs.”

“It wouldn’t be the first time he’s played a game without practicing,” LaFleur said, via Stephen Watson of WISN. “As long as he’s confident in what we’re doing with him, we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Rodgers has thrown 17 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games, with a passer rating of 105.7.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed three games following finger surgery, also is expected to return to action in Sunday’s game.