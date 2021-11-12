Panthers place Sam Darnold on IR

Getty Images

Sam Darnold is going to be out for at least four weeks after suffering an incomplete fracture of the scapula in his throwing shoulder.

But with the re-signing of Cam Newton, it’s unlikely Darnold will start another game for the Panthers this year.

Darnold has been placed on injured reserve, Carolina announced on Friday. He’s eligible to return to the 53-man roster after a three-week stint on the list.

The Panthers traded a 2021 sixth-round pick plus 2022 second- and fourth-round picks to the Jets for Darnold back in April. The quarterback started the season well, throwing for 888 yards with three touchdowns and one pick while also rushing for three TDs as Carolina started 3-0.

But things have fallen apart with the Panthers losing five of their last six games. Darnold is now tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions and is 31st among 33 qualified QBs with a 71.3 passer rating. Only rookies Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are worse in the category.

Darnold has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s also fumbled six times, losing two of them.

Because the Panthers picked up Darnold’s fifth-year option, they still owe him $18.858 million guaranteed in 2022. But given the quarterback’s lack of success, there’s little chance Darnold will be back to earn it as Carolina’s starter next season.