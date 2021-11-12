Ryan Tannehill missed practice with illness, set to play Sunday

Getty Images

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t practice on Friday, but the Titans aren’t preparing to start backup Logan Woodside against the Saints this weekend.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Tannehill sat out with an illness and that he will not be given an injury designation for Sunday’s game. That leaves him on track to play despite the missed day.

While Tannehill is expected to play, there are three Titans who will not be in the lineup. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (knee), and linebacker David Long (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

The rest of the Titans’ injury designations will come out with the release of their final injury report of the week.