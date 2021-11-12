T.Y. Hilton clears concussion protocol, Xavier Rhodes ruled out for Colts-Jaguars

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to play his third game of the 2021 season.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday that Hilton has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Hilton’s first game of the season was in Week Six after starting the year on injured reserve following neck surgery. But he suffered a quad injury in that game and missed Week Seven. Then he suffered a concussion while playing in Week Eight and missed the Week Nine win over the Jets.

Hilton has six catches for 96 yards this season.

The only Colts player ruled out of Sunday’s game is cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who did not practice this week with a calf injury. Reich told reporters that Indianapolis has not discussed placing Rhodes on IR to this point.

While Carson Wentz participated in virtual meetings on Thursday for precautionary reasons because he was ill, all the quarterback’s COVID-19 tests have come back negative. Wentz said earlier this week that he would miss the upcoming birth of his child to play Sunday’s game if it came to it.