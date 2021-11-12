Tremaine Edmunds won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills will be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds against the Jets this Sunday.

Edmunds did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a hamstring injury and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 that he has been ruled out for Week 10. It’s the first game that Edmunds will miss this season and he has not missed a snap in the team’s last four games.

Edmunds has 55 tackles and an interception so far this season.

McDermott said right tackle Spencer Brown (back) and tight end Dawson Knox (hand) are trending in the right direction to play after missing the last two games. Running back Zack Moss remains in the concussion protocol and won’t play as long as that remains the case this weekend.