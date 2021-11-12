Underdogs of more than 7 points are 4-1 outright in Weeks 9-10

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ win over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football continued an impressive run of success for big underdogs in the NFL.

Underdogs of more than seven points have gone 4-1 in Week Nine and Week 10. Before Week Nine, underdogs of more than seven points were 1-26 this season.

The four big recent upsets:

The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 as 7.5-point underdogs.

The Broncos beat the Cowboys 30-16 as 10-point underdogs.

The Jaguars beat the Bills 9-6 as 14.5-point underdogs.

The Titans beat the Rams 28-16 as 7.5-point underdogs.

It’s been a surprising run of upsets. And perhaps a warning for the Colts, Cowboys, Bills, Buccaneers, Steelers and Cardinals, all of whom are favored by more than seven points on Sunday.