Vikings place Kenny Willekes on COVID-19 list, sign Eddie Yarbrough

Getty Images

The Vikings continue to have issues related to COVID-19.

Minnesota announced on Friday that the club has placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was just promoted to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for safety Harrison Smith on Tuesday.

Willekes had appeared in Minnesota’s last two games, playing 57 defensive snaps. He had a half-sack, two quarterback hits, and seven total tackles in the Vikings’ loss to the Ravens in Week Nine.

Willekes is now the sixth player on Minnesota’s COVID reserve, joining Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Ryan Connelly, Dakota Dozier, and Timon Parris.

The Vikings signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough to the team’s 53-man roster to help replace Willekes. Yarbrough played for Minnesota last season, appearing in four games. He was most recently with the 49ers practice squad, but San Francisco released him earlier this month.