Zach Wilson on Mike White: My style of play needs to be more like his

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to miss his third straight game with a knee injury and Mike White‘s play in his absence has led to questions about whether Wilson will return to the lineup once he’s cleared for game action.

On Thursday, Wilson said he’s not worrying about that at this point. Wilson said he’s focused on getting healthy and that he’s trying to use the current situation as a learning experience so that he’s able to be a more effective player once he does return to the lineup.

“I would say my style of play needs to get more like that . . . We both understand this is part of the business of football,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I want to play, he wants to play. It’s just how it is. What’s the point of butting heads when we can help each other out? I think we can both benefit from the situation.”

Wilson’s penchant for looking for the big play often led to trouble during his six starts this season. White has been more effective by taking fewer risks and the Jets’ long-term outlook will be more positive if Wilson can incorporate that approach in the future.