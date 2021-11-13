49ers rule out JaMycal Hasty, Dre Kirkpatrick

Getty Images

The 49ers ruled out five players for Monday Night Football.

Running JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), receiver Mohamed Sanu (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) will not play against the Rams.

Defensive lineman Arden Key (oblique), cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and defensive back Jimmie Ward (quadricep) are questionable.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (neck) returned to practice after being limited on Thursday and sitting out Friday’s session due to a neck issue. He appears on track to play.

Ward practiced for a second consecutive day after missing Thursday.