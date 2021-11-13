Browns activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, M.J. Stewart off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns may not have their top two running backs as they take on the Patriots this week, but they do officially have one of their key defenders.

Cleveland announced that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been activated off of injured reserve, along with defensive back M.J. Stewart.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the last three games with an ankle sprain suffered in Cleveland’s loss to Arizona back on Oct. 17. A rookie out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah has 29 total tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a half-sack so far in 2021.

Stewart, a heavy special teams contributor, has been out for the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland waived defensive tackle Andrew Billings as a corresponding roster move.

With Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly all on the COVID-19 list, the Browns used a standard practice squad elevation for running back Brian Hill. And the team used COVID-19 elevations for cornerback Herb Miller, receiver JoJo Natson, and fullback Johnny Stanton.