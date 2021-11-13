Chase Edmonds going on injured reserve

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was ruled out for Sunday because of an ankle injury and he will miss at least two more games before he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are placing Edmonds on injured reserve. Edmonds was injured on the first play of last Sunday’s win over the 49ers and never returned to the game.

James Conner, who leads the league with 11 touchdowns on the season, and Eno Benjamin will be in line for bigger roles. Pelissero also reports that the team will sign Tavien Feaster to the active roster.

The Cardinals were also without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receivers A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins last weekend. Green is off the COVID-19 reserve, but the other two players are game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.