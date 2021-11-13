Chris Godwin is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin missed two days of practice this week with a foot injury, but he is not expected to miss Sunday’s game against Washington.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bucs expect Godwin to be in the lineup. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

The Buccaneers did promote the recently signed Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to bolster their wide receiver group. Antonio Brown will miss his third game with an ankle injury and Tampa did not activate Scotty Miller from injured reserve after designating him to return earlier this week.

Tight end Darren Fells was also promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Rob Gronkowski is out with a back injury.