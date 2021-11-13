Colts activate T.J. Carrie from injured reserve, waive BoPete Keyes

Getty Images

The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

They waived cornerback BoPete Keyes in a corresponding move. The team also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Carrie went on injured reserve Sept. 29. He has seen action in three games with one start this season and has totaled 11 solo tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

He has played 110 career games with h54 starts in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Browns (2018-19) and Raiders (2014-17). Carrie has compiled 365 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, 52 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 10 special teams stops.

Carrie also has registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards.

The Colts claimed Keyes off waivers from Kansas City on Sept. 1. He saw action in four games with Indianapolis and made one special teams tackle.