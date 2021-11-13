Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87

Getty Images

Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff has died. He was 87.

According to his family, via the Associated Press, Huff died of natural causes in Virginia.

A native of Farmington, West Virginia, Huff played at WVU before becoming a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 1956, the thirtieth overall selection. He spent eight years with the Giants, followed by four in Washington.

Huff is a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor and the Washington Ring of Fame. West Virginia has retired his number, 75.

In 1959, Huff became the first NFL player to land on the cover of Time magazine. The following year, CBS presented The Violent World of Sam Huff, a special that gave fans an unprecedented look at football from the perspective of a player, narrated by Walter Cronkite.