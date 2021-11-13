Jen Psaki, Gene Simmons take issue with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Today, Aaron Rodgers will rejoin the Packers after a tumultuous week and a half, during which COVID was arguably the least of his concerns.

His disastrous diatribe from eight days ago permanently has changed the way in which many will view him, and he’ll inevitably face a roomful of reporters who may have questions far tougher and pointed than any he ever has faced. (And he undoubtedly will be wearing a mask.)

When he’s next questioned by the media (he was able to avoid his midweek availability due to his COVID status, even though he appeared as usual on Pat McAfee’s show), Rodgers may get a question of two regarding comments made this week by the likes of White House press secretary Jen Psaki and KISS bassist Gene Simmons.

Asked on Friday about the Packers quarterback’s promotion of “dubious alternatives” to the COVID vaccine, Psaki said, “You know how we feel about misinformation. We’re against it.”

Simmons, appearing Wednesday on TalkShopLive, had a more pointed message.

“If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” he said. ““I don’t care if you play football or not, stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health.”

In Rodgers’s followup appearance with McAfee, which seemed to be heavily influenced by the advice he may have received from a high-priced crisis-management specialists, Rodgers gave a half-hearted apology for the fact that he “misled some people about my status,” but he inevitably said, “I stand by what I said” about the vaccine.

After Sunday’s game against the Seahawks or during the Wednesday press conference in advance of Week 11, it will be interesting to see whether he answers questions about his decision to not get vaccinated and his decision to create the false impression that he was vaccinated, or whether he’ll play the Belichick “it’s already been addressed” card.

One thing he hasn’t addressed is the fact that he received only one fine, for attending the team’s Halloween party, and none for the multiple and blatant COVID protocol violations arising from his many mask-free press conferences conducted indoors with reporters present.