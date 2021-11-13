Kenneth Murray returns from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chargers activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on injured reserve. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday’s game.

Murray went on injured reserve Oct. 4 with an ankle injury.

Before his injury, which occured in a Saturday practice, Murray had started every game for the Chargers since he was drafted as the 23rd overall choice in 2020. In three games in 2021, he has 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. He had made his first start since 2018 when he took the field in place of the injured Michael Davis and played 41 of 57 defensive snaps before his injury.