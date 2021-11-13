Mac Jones not fined for grabbing Brian Burns’ ankle

USA TODAY Sports

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not penalized for grabbing Panthers defensive end Brian Burns‘ ankle and rolling him to the ground after Burns stripped Jones of the ball in last Sunday’s game, but Burns’ teammate Haason Reddick called it a “completely dirty” play that he hoped the league would address with a fine.

Reddick’s wish was not granted. According to multiple reports, Jones was not fined for a play that should have been penalized for holding during the game.

Jones was upset about the way Burns celebrated a sack when the two players faced each other in high school, but said that his actions last Sunday were because he was shaking off a hard hit and thought Burns had the ball. The ball was actually nowhere near the two men as Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu had recovered it and returned it 11 yards away from where Jones was sacked.

Burns said he thought an apology from Jones would be nice but Jones declined to offer one. Burns also wished his fellow defensive ends “happy hunting” against the Patriots rookie and Myles Garrett of the Browns will be on the prowl this Sunday.