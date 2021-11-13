NFL fines Cassius Marsh for taunting

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2021, 10:54 AM EST
The widely ridiculed taunting penalty against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh is still being treated seriously by the league.

The NFL previously announced that it supported referee Tony Corrente’s decision to penalize Marsh. Now the NFL has fined Marsh $5,972, according to Tom Pelissero.

The decision to fine Marsh will be seen as a show of support to Corrente, and to the league’s crackdown on taunting, which has been criticized by players and fans but is supported by the owners and the competition committee.

Marsh, who was furious at the penalty, has the right to appeal the fine.

  2. Yet Corrente hasn’t been suspended (or even fined for that matter) for intentionally bumping into Marsh. I love football but man is the NFL scummy.

  8. If the speed limit is 65, and you do 75, you probably won’t get a ticket. If you go 100 you will. Marsh was doing about 120.

  9. No one outside of Pittsburg agrees with this . But I guess after Super bowl XL you get inured to official’s helping you out

  12. so… if Cassius performed the exact same action a little closer to the sideline it might constitute a taunt, but because he did it out at the hash mark it’s not? Was this action not directed at an individual or group of individuals on the opposing team?

    Marsh got fined 6K for looking at the opposing team bench.

    Aaron Dodgers got fined 14K for perjury, breach of trust, breach of the CBA, risking the health of numerous others.

    Oh wait…misspelled his last name, it’s Godgers. It’s clear now, I see now, nothing is wrong, my bad. Let’s get back to worshiping the water the MVP walks on. The frozen water at Lambeau.

  16. Taunting is really the dumbest penalty. It’s too subjective. Let the players play and have some fun. The players will self enforce taunting on the field anyway if they took offence

  18. And Tony Corrente’s will get paid to ref the Jags/Colts game this weekend after intentionally initiating contact with a player. The NFL really does not care at all about the (lack of) integrity of this league, their players or their fans.

  21. Is this what they mean by protecting the integrity of the ‘Shield’? You can’t make yourself look more stupid by doubling down on an obvious failure.

  22. Of course they did. Would you have expected anything different. This is nothing more than their attempt to justify the terrible call. They should have fined the ref. The NFL is a complete joke for allowing these refs to go rogue and not face any consequences for it.

  23. So we all know the NFL is corrupt and has refs make dubious calls to increase viewership and profits.
    So what does that say about a 3rd rate player on a non contending team playing on the road, going on a 15 second look at me dance, after a 3rd down sack? He allowed the refs to take the opportunity to do the NFL’s bidding. That call may get Corrente the SB reffing gig.
    It’s all entertainment folks, and us complaining about the product only moves the needle if that needle is money going south.
    Someday, I dream of watching a well reffed game played by talented, smart palayers using their talent for victory.
    I’ve got about 20-25 years left but here’s hoping.
    Just watched the 76 NFCCG on tape, and it’s a way better product, but only for football fans, not money fans.

