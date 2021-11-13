Packers activate Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Rodgers is officially back on the Packers’ active roster.

Rodgers missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, but he has cleared the protocols to return to action and the Packers formally restored him to the roster on Saturday afternoon. The Packers also added him to the injury report with a toe injury, but he does not have an injury designation so he is on track to start against the Seahawks,

The Seahawks will be welcoming quarterback Russell Wilson back to the lineup for that game.

The Packers also activated cornerback Isaac Yiadom from the COVID reserve list. Linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was waived in a corresponding move.

13 responses to “Packers activate Aaron Rodgers

  6. A return of Rodgers with what will likely be a huge chip on his shoulder is not a good look for the rest of the teams on the Packer schedule.

  7. I’m not sure if could not like a player more than I do this entitled little @#$%$# GO SEAHAWKS

  8. Not exactly agreeing with the chosen route of vaccination deceit Aaron Rodgers made,but Green Bay Packers fans better enjoy/appreciate Aaron while they still have him,because once he’s…he’s gone and he will take all the winning with him. There will be deep dark days in titletown when Jordan Love eventually takes over at QB.

  9. curtis20 says:
    November 13, 2021 at 4:39 pm
    I’m not sure if could not like a player more than I do this entitled little @#$%$# GO SEAHAWKS
    —————————————————————————————————-

    You mean SeaChickens

  10. Viking Fan apparently has something to live for! Just in time for the holidays. The only problem is they already hate Rodgers and Viking Fan can only wish, hope, and pray so much.

  11. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    November 13, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    Not exactly agreeing with the chosen route of vaccination deceit Aaron Rodgers made,but Green Bay Packers fans better enjoy/appreciate Aaron while they still have him,because once he’s…he’s gone and he will take all the winning with him. There will be deep dark days in titletown when Jordan Love eventually takes over at QB.
    -said every Packer hater every year, every season, now entering decade No.4.

  13. Great day for the Packers to put an end to the Seahawks season! Wilson and Carroll can fly back to Seattle telling everyone about next year’s plan!

Leave a Reply

