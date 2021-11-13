Packers activate Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is officially back on the Packers’ active roster.

Rodgers missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, but he has cleared the protocols to return to action and the Packers formally restored him to the roster on Saturday afternoon. The Packers also added him to the injury report with a toe injury, but he does not have an injury designation so he is on track to start against the Seahawks,

The Seahawks will be welcoming quarterback Russell Wilson back to the lineup for that game.

The Packers also activated cornerback Isaac Yiadom from the COVID reserve list. Linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was waived in a corresponding move.