Patriots rule out Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski

Getty Images

The Patriots had three players in the concussion protocol this week and two of them have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski were both listed as questionable on Friday, but the Patriots downgraded them to out on Saturday. Both players will try to clear the protocol in time for New England’s Thursday game against the Falcons in Week 11.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the third player to suffer a concussion last weekend and he is still listed as questionable to face Cleveland. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor are the other running backs on the roster.

Punter Jake Bailey (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), kicker Nick Folk (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (thigh), tight end Jonnu Smith, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) also carry questionable tags. Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) is listed as doubtful.