Pete Carroll on OBJ pursuit: John Schneider “took it all the way through”

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. had a hard time making up his mind. Before settling on the Rams, OBJ had leaned toward several different teams.

From the Seahawks to the Saints to the Chiefs to, supposedly, a final selection between the Packers and the Rams, Beckham seriously considered several different options. (Indeed, at one point on Wednesday, Beckham was telling people that he was signing with the Chiefs.)

Seattle definitely was in it. On Friday, coach Pete Carroll discussed his teams pursuit of the player.

“The situation that we have been in so many times before when we have opportunities, we explore it and go as far as we can,” Carroll said. “That’s what we did, [G.M.] John [Schneider] took it all the way through and made sure we knew what was going on. He had picked the place that he wanted to go to once he cleared waivers and he got a chance to do that.”

Some think the Seahawks seriously considered claiming Beckham on waivers. At one point, Seattle was where Beckham wanted to go.

Instead, the Seahawks will be facing Beckham in Week 15. And if the Seahawks can put some wins together, maybe they’ll see him in the playoffs.