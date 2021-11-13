Robert Woods suffered torn ACL in Friday’s practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 13, 2021, 12:53 PM EST
The Rams’ receiving corps has taken a major blow.

Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Woods apparently hurt his knee during the session but was able to finish practice. It wasn’t until after practice that tests were run and the full extent of the injury was discovered. That’s likely why Woods did not appear on the team’s Friday injury report.

Already with a thin receiving group, Los Angeles had just signed Odell Beckham Jr. Now the club will likely have to accelerate the process of getting Beckham involved. Aside from Beckham and star receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams currently have Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and J.J. Koski on their roster.

Woods has been with the Rams since signing as a free agent in 2017. This season, he recorded 45 receptions for 556 yards with four touchdowns. He also took eight carries for 46 yards with a TD.

Originally a Bills second-round pick in 2013, Woods has caught 570 passes for 7,077 yards with 35 touchdowns in his nine seasons.

The Rams play the 49ers on Monday night.

21 responses to “Robert Woods suffered torn ACL in Friday’s practice

  1. Pressure on OBJ, Snead and McVay now.

    Window about to slam closed. Football gods watching you toss picks.

  3. Snatched up OBJ on my fantasy squad before he signed with a team. I have 2 solid starters but need depth. Hopefully he becomes a decent player worth starting every now and then. Woods’ injury will help those chances.

  6. Fortunately for the Rams, they get my 49ers this week and our fraud of a head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shouldn’t be a problem for them to extend the losing streak at Levi’s Stadium.

  7. Hate to see it for Woods. Was unstoppable the last couple weeks and hopefully he’s able to bounce back quickly and effectively!

  8. OBJ won’t be able to fill his shoes. This is an opportunity for Van Jefferson to step up and make an impact. Rams starting WRs get their noses dirty in the run game. I just don’t see OBJ being able to do that. I think OBJ is WR3 in this case, just like he would’ve been otherwise. Hopefully a speedy recovery for Woods. He plays the game the right way.

  11. donttrollonme says:
    November 13, 2021 at 1:01 pm
    Huge Loss.

    OBJ can’t replace a guy like Woods.

    He’s better than Woods. Woods runs 5 yard routes. OBJ can do that along with everything else. They’ll be fine without him.

  12. Rams have given up to many picks for aging veterans. If they don’t make Super Bowl this year I see them going in a downward spiral.

  14. bird2urmother says:
    November 13, 2021 at 1:01 pm
    Snatched up OBJ on my fantasy squad before he signed with a team. I have 2 solid starters but need depth. Hopefully he becomes a decent player worth starting every now and then. Woods’ injury will help those chances.

    ———————

    Really? That’s your take. Guy’s career on the line and your Fantasy team lucked out?

    From the most unselfish player (Woods) to the most selfish (OBJ). Not fair, really. Rams just got A LOT worse. Teams live and die off those 3rd and 7 guys. Not one catch wonders.

    PS: As a Giant’s fan I saw every snap. When he was hurt, Engram and others shined. OBJ is just beyond dysfunctional.

  15. TWICE in the same week, the rookie WR Harris and now Woods. Snead & Kroenke are wetting their pants now. Brady will finish off the Rams title window

  16. The good news is Stafford has a lot of experience forcing the ball into triple and quadruple coverage to one WR all year.

  17. Maybe Cupp can continue his great season without all the crying now. Oh wait they have Beckham now.

  18. nagyisterrible says:
    November 13, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    [OBJ is] better than Woods. Woods runs 5 yard routes. OBJ can do that along with everything else. They’ll be fine without him.
    ——————–

    OBJ doesn’t run actual, planned, “routes”. He just runs.

