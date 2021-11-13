Taysom Hill: There’s a 45-minute window I don’t remember after my concussion

Getty Images

Taysom Hill missed three weeks after suffering a concussion in the Saints’ Week Five game, and he said Friday that he still doesn’t remember the hit that caused the concussion or anything for 45 minutes afterward.

“I remember the route, I remember the play. That’s about it,” Hill said. “I never went unconscious, but, yeah, I don’t remember it. There was like a 45-minute window that I don’t remember. I remember being in the locker room, was the first thing. It’s not an ideal situation to have a hit like that and then have a gap of memory. Any time you’re dealing with head injuries it’s a scary, scary thing.”

At the same time, Hill said he never doubted he would eventually recover.

“I never felt like that was in jeopardy, to be fully healthy,” Hill said.

Washington’s William Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness for the hit on Hill. Hill said Jackson has never reached out to see if he was OK and that after looking at the tape he felt like Jackson was targeting his head, but he stopped short of calling it a dirty play.

“It sure looked like he wasn’t trying to make a play on the ball, the way the hit happened, but I’ve never played defense and I don’t know what that’s like,” Hill said.

Hill returned to the field last week and indicated he’s feeling good.