Titans put Julio Jones on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2021, 4:38 PM EST
Tennessee Titans Defeat Los Angeles Rams At SoFi Stadium Sunday
It’s been a rough first season with the Titans for Julio Jones, and it’s not getting any better.

Jones was placed on injured reserve today with a hamstring injury. He’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

The 32-year-old Jones has already missed three games this year and hasn’t been the same kind of player he used to be when he is playing. Jones is averaging a career-low 56 receiving yards per game.

The Titans also put safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve, activated cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve, signed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster.

  2. And who is shocked this one. That won’t improve much either, not at his age.

    BB wins again.

    Many of BBs proteges didn’t learn much, arrogantly bypassing the basic GM principles BB sticks to.

  5. I love how TB6 can turn ever article into something praising the Pats. Curious if he does this in his personal life too? “Honey, Bill would never have overcooked a steak like this”. This article was about Julio Jones, not the Patriots lol.

  7. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    “I love how TB6 can turn every article into something praising the Pats.”

    Not the Pats. More specifically, he mentions BB every way possible. It’s tiresome!

  8. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    November 13, 2021 at 5:01 pm
    I love how TB6 can turn ever article into something praising the Pats. Curious if he does this in his personal life too? “Honey, Bill would never have overcooked a steak like this”. This article was about Julio Jones, not the Patriots lol.

    ———————-

    Umm….

    1. Jon Robinson was with NE for years.
    2. BB was involved kicking the tires on Julio, drove the price, and then pulled back. He does this all the time. He did it to Buffalo in the Diggs deal.

    Robinson took the cheese and overpaid. Get educated before saying really dumb things that don’t make sense, as some of us like facts.

    If you’re going to spend a pandemic and a Pats rebuild, mocking the greatest sports architecht of all time, you’re going to get it on the other side. You people had your day in the sun. It’s over.

