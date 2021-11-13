Titans put Julio Jones on injured reserve

Getty Images

It’s been a rough first season with the Titans for Julio Jones, and it’s not getting any better.

Jones was placed on injured reserve today with a hamstring injury. He’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

The 32-year-old Jones has already missed three games this year and hasn’t been the same kind of player he used to be when he is playing. Jones is averaging a career-low 56 receiving yards per game.

The Titans also put safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve, activated cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve, signed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster.